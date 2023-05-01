Local schools given infusion of cash as they succeed as enrollment issues persist

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of area schools have been given an infusion of cash as they continue to overperform as challenges with student numbers continue.

The Kansas State Department of Education announced on Monday, May 1, that the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force named 91 schools as recipients of the 2022 Challenge Awards.

The KSDE noted that the awards recognize schools that make a difference in student achievement despite significant challenges in the school population. Since it began in 2002, more than 1,800 awards have been presented across the Sunflower State. Certificates of Merit will be given to winners.

Officials indicated that the Challenge Award recognizes schools for achievement and uncommon accomplishments based on Kansas Assessment results in math and reading, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism rates and socio-economic status of students.

KSDE said the Task Force is a nonprofit corporation with a primary focus on strengthening confidence in Kansas public education and to increase awareness of the positive aspects of public education in the state. It was created in 1981. Members include:

  • American Association of University Women;
  • Kansas PTA;
  • Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB);
  • Kansas National Education Association (KNEA);
  • Kansas State Board of Education;
  • Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHAA);
  • Kansas Partners in Education; League of Women Voters – Kansas;
  • United School Administrators of Kansas (USA-Kansas).

Local schools to receiver awards are as follows:

SchoolDistrict
Neosho Rapids Elementary SchoolSouthern Lyon Co. USD 252
St. Marys Grade SchoolKaw Valley USD 321
Concordia Middle SchoolConcordia USD 333
Woodrow Wilson Elementary SchoolManhattan-Ogden USD 383
Grandview Elementary SchoolGeary Co. USD 475
Chase Middle SchoolTopeka USD 501
McCarter Elementary SchoolTopeka USD 501
McEachron Elementary SchoolTopeka USD 501
Quincy Elementary SchoolTopeka USD 501
Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary SchoolTopeka USD 501
Whitson Elementary SchoolTopeka USD 501

