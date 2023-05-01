Lawrence convenience store clerk held at gunpoint, officials continue to search

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened as officials search for a man who held a Lawrence convenience store cashier up at gunpoint and robbed them.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, officials were called to the Dollar General at 19th and Haskell Ave. with reports of an armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said employees reported a man had come inside and raised a gun at the cashier. He ran away when he was given money from the register drawer and the cashier was not injured.

LPD said it was able to track down the suspect vehicle, however, when it was, the suspect had already vanished. Detectives have been called in to help patrol officers as the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to LPD at 785-830-7400 or the Lawrence Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

