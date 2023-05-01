KVC celebrates the work foster parents do for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kaw Valley Center Health Systems hosted local foster families for a free celebratory event to kick off Foster Parent Appreciation Month.

The month of May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month. To express gratitude for Topeka Foster Parents, the KVC Health Systems hosted a day filled with free fun.

“A lot of our foster families do have multiple kids and with the cost of living things are expensive,” Chelsea Cox, KVC, said. “They can come out and they can be with people who understand their situation.”

Although the event had a great turn out, foster families are still in high demand in Topeka.

“We have over 6,000 kids who still need homes, and so it’s super important in all periods of time that we have foster homes that are able to meet that need,” said Cox.

For those who attended, free lunch and games were provided. Families also had the opportunity to meet with multiple movie characters from the Just-Us League Charity Cosplay Organization. Mikaela Rittmaster, a volunteer with the Just-Us League, said, the rewarding feeling of making a childs’ day is what drives her to keep volunteering at events like this one.

“There’s this one kid I was hanging out with we were playing sort of Connect 4. Just hearing her laugh just makes my whole day,” said Rittmaster.

For more information on future events, visit the Kaw Valley Center Health Systems’ website.

