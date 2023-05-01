KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have identified the sorority student who was found dead in her bed.

The student has been identified as Piper Alexis Carter, 19, from Overland Park.

The Lawrence Police Department and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical personnel responded at 10:30 a.m. on April 29 to the sorority at 1500 Sigma Nu Place. Officials located Carter but discovered that she was already beyond life-saving measures.

According to Lawrence Police authorities, there does not appear to be any indication of foul play based on the investigation. They also said they are awaiting the coroner’s findings on the cause of death.

