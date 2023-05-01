KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified

The Lawrence Police Department have identified Piper Alexis Carter, 19, from Overland Park, as the sorority student found deceased in her bed.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have identified the sorority student who was found dead in her bed.

The student has been identified as Piper Alexis Carter, 19, from Overland Park.

The Lawrence Police Department and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical personnel responded at 10:30 a.m. on April 29 to the sorority at 1500 Sigma Nu Place. Officials located Carter but discovered that she was already beyond life-saving measures.

According to Lawrence Police authorities, there does not appear to be any indication of foul play based on the investigation. They also said they are awaiting the coroner’s findings on the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers

Latest News

KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
13 News at Six
Hop 2 It hosts sock drive to make a difference
Hop 2 It hosts sock drive to make a difference
Senior Resource Fair in Topeka
Senior Resource Fair Thursday in Topeka
K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City
K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City