KU Health St. Francis Campus grows with addition of family health practice

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus family has grown with the addition of a family health practice.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus announced on Monday, May 1, that it has acquired Optimum Health Family Practice. The former practice will be renamed the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Family Medicine and will continue to provide care at its 2840 SW Urish Rd. facility.

Officials indicated that the Family Medicine practice will bring the number of primary care providers employed by the health system’s St. Francis Campus to 31 with the addition of the following:

  • Brian Gibson, MD;
  • Kari Brown, APRN, FNP-C;
  • Maria Cangiani, APRN, FNP-C;
  • Roger Gibson, APRN, FNP-C;
  • Hayley Golden, PA
  • Megan Floberg, APRN, FNP-C.

The Campus noted that it now includes six primary care locations in the Capital City and Valley Falls.

“We are happy to welcome the Optimum Health Family Practice team to The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus,” said CEO Scott Campbell. “These exceptional providers will help strengthen our mission of delivering quality, patient-centered care in the region. We are excited to grow primary care services to better meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

New patients at the facility are welcome and can be scheduled HERE.

