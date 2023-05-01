KU alumni team among 16 scheduled for TBT Wichita Super Regional

Kansas' Markieff Morris, left, and Marcus Morris talk on the bench in the second half of a...
Kansas' Markieff Morris, left, and Marcus Morris talk on the bench in the second half of a Southwest Regional NCAA tournament second round college basketball game against Boston University, Friday, March 18, 2011 in Tulsa, Okla. Kansas won 72-53. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officials from The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team summer tournament in which the winner receives $1 million, said Monday that the Wichita regional will expand to 16 teams this year and be called a Super Regional.

One of the teams coming to Wichita is a team of University of Kansas Alumni called Mass Street. The Aftershocks, Wichita State’s alumni team, won the eight-team regional last year at Koch Arena.

KU hasn’t had an alumni team participate in TBT since 2019, when its Self Made team lost in the first round in Wichita.

Mass Street announced its first four team members on Monday: Tyshawn Taylor and Keith Langford are scheduled to play in the tournament, while twins Markieff and Marcus Morris will coach.

