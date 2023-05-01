Kansas Treasurer helps pen opposition to new housing policies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Treasurer has helped pen an opposition to new housing policies that cost those with higher credit scores more on their mortgage to subsidize those on the lower end of the spectrum.

Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson says on Monday, May 1, he has urged President Joe Biden’s administration to reverse new federal housing policies that will add fees to mortgages of those with high credit scores and down payments to subsidize less-qualified borrowers.

In a letter sent to President Biden and Sandra Thompson, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Johnson said he and 26 other financial officers asked for the policies to be replaced. The policies were set to go into effect on Monday.

“For decades, Americans have been told that they will be rewarded for saving their money and building a good credit score,” the group wrote. “This policy turns that time-tested principle upside down.”

Johnson noted that the Sunflower State encourages home ownership through a tax-advantaged first-time home buyer savings account. The program allows Kansans to save up to $3,000 per person per year to a designated first-time home buyer account. Contributions are eligible for a deduction from state income taxes and the interest earned by the accounts is also exempt from state income taxes.

“We all want to increase homeownership across our great country – that’s a central component of the American Dream,” the group wrote. “And we recognize that there’s a gap in access to credit and that low credit scores are a significant barrier to buying a home. Moreover, federal programs exist to address affordable housing assistance and the new policy does nothing to address the shortage of housing inventory.”

To read a full copy of the letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.