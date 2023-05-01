K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City

Jose Escalante
Jose Escalante(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A K9 in the Capital City has helped officials find one man accused of kidnapping and aggravated robbery as he attempted to hide over the weekend.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, April 29, a K9 Unit was called to help the Topeka Police Department on a call following a reported aggravated robbery.

During the incident, a K9 was able to track and find a suspect, later identified as Jose L. Escalante, 28, of Topeka, in a bush. Escalante was arrested on a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co. for kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Escalante was also booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on interference with law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office said its K9 Units continue to help keep the community safe.

Escalante remains behind bars with no bond set for his warrants and a $2,500 bond set for his interference count. No appearance date has been set.

