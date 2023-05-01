K-State team to travel Kansas and give free service dog eye exams

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A team from Kansas State University will travel the state to give free eye exams to service dogs.

Kansas State University says that as part of a national event, an ophthalmology team from its Veterinary Health Center will provide free eye exams for public service dogs in May.

Each year, K-State said board-certified veterinary ophthalmologists across the nation - as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and Hong Kong - provide more than 8,000 free eye exams as part of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists/Epicur Pharma National Service Animal Eye Exam event. The center has participated in the event since 2013.

Officials noted that the event is sponsored by the American College of Ophthalmologists and Epicur Pharma, as well as several industry sponsors. The doctors and staff, as well as participating ophthalmologists, volunteer their services, staff and facilities for free and work animals and their owners are encouraged to participate. In 2023, the event will mark its 14th year with about 76,000 free exams performed since its inception in 2008.

K-State indicated that the first visit will be to Kansas Specialty Dog Service, assistant Dogs Inc. in Washington. KSDS is a nonprofit that provides guide dogs for the visually impaired, service dogs to help those with physical disabilities and facility dogs that help professionals in education, counseling, healthcare, retirement or the legal system.

According to the University, the team will also visit Wichita and McConnell Air Force Base to examine military working dogs.

“Our goal is to screen active service and working animals for eye diseases that could impact the ability to perform their jobs, and in doing so, help them better serve their human owners and handlers,” Meekins said.

During the complete exam, officials said the team will search for redness, squinting, cloudy corneas, retinal disease, early cataracts and other serious abnormalities. Early detection and treatment are crucial for canines.

