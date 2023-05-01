Investigation finds gunshop claiming to be in Wichita may be fake

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gunshop that claimed to be physically located in Wichita has been found to have made a host of false claims and may be fake according to a recent investigation.

The Better Business Bureau says on Monday, May 1, that it recently successfully concluded its investigation into JCS Gunshop, which operates as murdocksguns.com. The case began after a customer complained and inquiries were made by 30 businesses about the company. It found that the gunshop made false claims about where it operated and demonstrated unreliable business practices.

Initially, the BBB said JCS’s website showed text and photos of guns and accessories for sale. However, it falsely claimed to be located at 1528 N. Broadway St. in Wichita. The Bureau sent letters to the address which were returned as undeliverable.

Further, the Bureau noted that a visit to the location found the space had been vacant with no business on site. The website then falsely claimed to be physically located on Stevens Dr. in Iowa City, Iowa.

Officials indicated the investigation also found the website contained “grammatical errors and unprofessional language.” It found the website had copied text from other shops and pasted it to its own website. It also falsely claimed to accept Bitcoin as payment.

A customer complaint alleged JCS asked them to pay for their gun through PayPal with the Friends and Family option. Employees then asked the customer to use different payment forms. JCS did not respond to the complaint and the customer was never refunded.

The Bureau said JCS claimed to sell guns online to everyone - not just dealers - and falsely claimed to deliver to registered dealers with up-to-the-minute software packages to allow efficient transactions. It found the shop was not registered with the Nebraska Secretary of State and there was no licensing information available from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Officials have urged customers to use caution when buying from JCS Gunshop. Customers have been advised to verify the business’ legitimacy before an online purchase is made.

The Bureau said customers should always research businesses and their owners, read reviews and complaints and verify a physical address and contact information before a purchase is made. It has offered the following tips to stay safe while shopping online:

Know the advertiser - Some of the best deals are only available online, however, customers should be careful. It is easy for a fake website to mimic a famous retailer’s site, always ensure the site is legitimate. If a site is missing contact information, this is a major red flag.

Check a site’s security settings - If the site is secure, its address will begin with “https://” and include a lock icon on a purchase or shopping cart package.

Be a savvy shopper - Take time and read the fine print before orders are submitted and look for return policies. While many online purchases can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees and some cannot be returned.

Protect personal information - Read a website’s privacy policy to understand what personal data is requested and how it will be used. If a site does not have one, this is a major indicator that it could be a scam.

Think before you click - Be cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothes that do not match the promotional hype.

Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals - Offers on websites and unsolicited emails could offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There could also be hidden costs or purchases may sign a customer up for a monthly charge. Always look for and read the fine print.

Beware of phishing - Phishing emails can look like a message from a well-known brand, however, clicking on unfamiliar links could put the user at risk for malware or identity theft. A popular scam claims to be from a package delivery company with links to tracking information on an order the customer did not make and should never be clicked.

Show with a credit card - In a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides more protection and is easier to dispute charges or get money back with. Debit cards, prepaid cards and gift cards do not provide these same protections.

keep documentation of your order - Save a copy of the confirmation page or email until the item is received and is satisfactory. Know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with purchase records. The FTC requires online sellers to ship orders within the time stated in their ads or within 30 days if the ad does not give a time. If a seller cannot ship within the promised time, they are required to provide a revised shipping date with a chance to cancel for a full refund.

Keep a clean machine - Install a firewall, anti-virus and anti-spy software for network security. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on computers, tablets and smartphones.

