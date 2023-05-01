Hop 2 It hosts sock drive to make a difference

Hop 2 It Concrete & Remodeling hosted their ‘Sock it 2 Me” Sock Drive to help Topeka's homeless...
Hop 2 It Concrete & Remodeling hosted their ‘Sock it 2 Me” Sock Drive to help Topeka's homeless population.(WILX)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-year-old Topeka-based company is helping locals by providing free socks.

With Topeka’s homeless population reaching a four-year high, Hop 2 It Concrete & Remodeling demonstrated its compassion for the statistical rise by donating socks to homeless men, women, and children with their ‘Sock it 2 Me” Sock Drive.

The event took place on Monday at the Topeka Rescue Mission, and Big R’s BBQ provided free food during the event.

By giving back and providing the homeless community with resources to help combat current life circumstances, “Hop 2 It” hopes that other local businesses will follow suit and join the cause.

Hop 2 It is a family-owned and operated local construction company founded by A.J. Hopper in 2020.

Giving back to the community that has embraced and supported his business for the last three years is vital to Hopper.

“We are just giving back to the community. I mean, it is the community that helps keep us on track — our customers and things like that. I was looking in the news a few weeks ago — they were talking about the homeless situation in Topeka,” Hopper said. “A lot of people complain about it, but at the same time, what I want to do is help, you know, and give back and make a difference. That’s the only reason we are here today.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers

Latest News

Senior Resource Fair in Topeka
Senior Resource Fair Thursday in Topeka
K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City
K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City
Mental Health Awareness Month & resources to help in Northeast Kansas
Mental Health Awareness Month & resources for help
Live at Five