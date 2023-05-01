Hop 2 It hosts sock drive to make a difference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-year-old Topeka-based company is helping locals by providing free socks.

With Topeka’s homeless population reaching a four-year high, Hop 2 It Concrete & Remodeling demonstrated its compassion for the statistical rise by donating socks to homeless men, women, and children with their ‘Sock it 2 Me” Sock Drive.

The event took place on Monday at the Topeka Rescue Mission, and Big R’s BBQ provided free food during the event.

By giving back and providing the homeless community with resources to help combat current life circumstances, “Hop 2 It” hopes that other local businesses will follow suit and join the cause.

Hop 2 It is a family-owned and operated local construction company founded by A.J. Hopper in 2020.

Giving back to the community that has embraced and supported his business for the last three years is vital to Hopper.

“We are just giving back to the community. I mean, it is the community that helps keep us on track — our customers and things like that. I was looking in the news a few weeks ago — they were talking about the homeless situation in Topeka,” Hopper said. “A lot of people complain about it, but at the same time, what I want to do is help, you know, and give back and make a difference. That’s the only reason we are here today.”

