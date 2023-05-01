Early morning traffic stop leads to discovery of guns, drugs, passenger’s arrest

Ashton Huffstutler
Ashton Huffstutler(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in an early morning traffic stop was arrested after guns and drugs were found in Central Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, deputies pulled over a black 2007 Ford Fusion after the driver failed to signal as they changed lanes in the 1300 block of Gage Blvd.

During the stop, officials said they found drugs and two illegally concealed guns.

The Sheriff’s Office said the passenger, Ashton L. Huffstutler, 20, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal carrying of a weapon. He was also wanted on multiple Topeka bench warrants.

Officials noted that a 20-year-old male driver was interviewed and released from custody.

Huffstutler is no longer in custody.

