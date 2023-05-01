Drowsy driving plays part in Emporia crash that left woman trapped in car

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials believe drowsy driving played a part in a crash north of Emporia that left one woman trapped inside the vehicle.

KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 - about 7 miles north of Emporia - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman who had been trapped in her vehicle. Firefighters from the Emoria Fire Department were able to cut down a tree and open the door to the vehicle to get her out.

Officials said a pickup truck driven by Brian Rees, 60, had been headed south on the highway when he drifted off the road. His truck then went into a ditch and hit the tree line. Also inside the vehicle were his wife, Dixie Rees, 59, and their daughter, Kate Rees, 18. All were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KVOE noted that the driver declined treatment onsite by EMS while the two passengers were taken to Newman Regional Health via private vehicle. Officials believe that drowsy driving played a factor in the crash.

Officials also noted that Rees is Lyon County Extension’s agriculture agent.

