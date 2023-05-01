Driver hospitalized after vehicle goes airborne, flips off of KC Metro highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man was hospitalized after his car flew off a KC Metro ramp and landed on its top over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, emergency crews were called to the area of the eastbound ramp from K-10 to I-35 just past the I-435 ramp with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Ever Antonio Calderon Garcia, 22, of Olathe, had been headed east on K-10 and attempted to exit onto I-35 as he sped.

KHP noted that Calderon Garcia failed to maintain his lane and made several lane changes as a result. From here, he lost control of the vehicle and the car went airborne as the edge of the ramp vaulted him into a ditch while the car flipped over on the way down.

Officials said Calderon Garcia was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

