Case opened after Manhattan woman reports rape by unknown female
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened another case after a woman reported another woman she did not know had raped her over the weekend.
The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a rape.
When officials arrived, they said a 30-year-old woman reported that a woman she did not know had raped her.
Officials have not released a description of the suspect and due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no further information would be released.
