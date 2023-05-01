LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House

President Biden is hosting an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is hosting a White House reception Monday evening to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to attend.

Muslims traditionally celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary by geographic location.

Eid al-Fitr began in the U.S. on the evening of April 20 and ended on the evening of April 21.

“We are proud to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in an April 20 statement to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Presidents have held Eid al-Fitr celebrations since the Clinton administration, until President Donald Trump, who didn’t hold formal events but instead released statements marking the holiday. Biden revived the practice last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers

Latest News

According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the...
Former US Marine killed in Ukraine, family says
Topeka city manager Steve Wade updates infrastructure improvements
Topeka city manager Steve Wade updates infrastructure improvements
Warming trend followed by rain on Thursday
Warmer days ahead and rain by Thursday
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension