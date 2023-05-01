Another defendant pleads no contest in Jesus Avila murder trials

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another defendant in the Jesus Avila murder trials has pleaded no contest to charges which include second-degree murder.

KVOE reports on Monday, May 1, that Samuel Garcia, the man accused of the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila, has pleaded no contest as part of an agreement in Lyon Co. District Court.

Court documents note that Garcia pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery before Chief Judge Jeff Larson who accepted the plea. Sentencing has been set for 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Records show that Garcia and five other co-defendants were charged with the murder which happened southeast of Emporia. Four await hearings.

Court records also note that Andrew Granado and Jovan Pecina both have status hearings on May 24, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde has a status hearing on June 1 and Alan Alanis has a review hearing on July 13. Lastly, Armando Nunez continues to serve his 47-month sentence after he plead no contest in 2022 to attempted burglary of a vehicle with intent to steal a firearm, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage.

