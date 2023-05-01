Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Johnson County Missouri EMT’s were taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon due to a one-vehicle crash on 71 highway and Bannister Road.

Police said the Johnson County Ambulance truck was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Bannister Road overpass and left the roadway, overturning twice.

The patient being transported inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two medical personnel were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.