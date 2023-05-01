Ambulance crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in KCMO

The person being transported to the hospital dies in the crash
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Johnson County Missouri EMT’s were taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon due to a one-vehicle crash on 71 highway and Bannister Road.

Police said the Johnson County Ambulance truck was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Bannister Road overpass and left the roadway, overturning twice.

The patient being transported inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two medical personnel were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

