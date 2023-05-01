45 Years in the Making: Consecration set for new Catholic church in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - After a fire burned down the original Immaculata of the Society of St. Pius X in St. Marys in 1978 the church began fundraising efforts to build a new facility which is set to open its doors for its first service the first week of May.

Officials with the Society of St. Pius X have announced that on Wednesday, May 3, they will host the consecration of the new Immaculata church on the grounds of St. Marys Academy & College.

The church indicated the new facility will seat more than 1,500 worshipers and will be the largest Catholic church in Kansas as well as the second largest of the Society in the world. Bishop Bernard Fellay, auxiliary bishop, will be in attendance as a celebrant.

Officials noted that the consecration of a church is a Catholic ceremony that dedicates an ordinary building specifically to the service of God. The traditional rite will be used followed by the first Mass to be celebrated within. The ceremony is expected to last four and a half hours with an open house to follow.

The church indicated that the Jesuits founded the campus as a mission to the Potawatomi Indians in 1848 and the Society of St. Pius X acquired it in 1978. The original Immaculata - at the center of the campus - was destroyed by fire during renovations in 1978. Fundraising began following the fire and the construction of the new site started in 2020.

The church said it is dedicated only to the traditional Latin Mass and other sacraments according to the traditional rites of the Catholic Church. The new building is more than 12 stories tall with more than 65,000 square feet of inside space.

The Immaculata is located at 701 N. Second St. in St. Marys.

