Washburn’s JJ Letcher Jr. signs with Chiefs

Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. returns a second-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown in the...
Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. returns a second-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown in the Ichabods’ NCAA Division II playoff game against Harding in Searcy, Ark. (Phil Anderson/WIBW)(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn wide receiver James Letcher Jr. has signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, as announced by the university.

The star wideout was a unanimous MIAA First Team selection in 2022, and was also named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year for the second straight year for his work in punt returning.

The 8x All-American led the conference with 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns on 80 receptions in 2022.

