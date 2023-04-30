Washburn’s JJ Letcher Jr. signs with Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn wide receiver James Letcher Jr. has signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, as announced by the university.

The star wideout was a unanimous MIAA First Team selection in 2022, and was also named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year for the second straight year for his work in punt returning.

The 8x All-American led the conference with 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns on 80 receptions in 2022.

