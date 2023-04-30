Washburn and Emporia State split regular season finale doubleheader

By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn and Emporia State softball capped off the regular season with a doubleheader for the 2023 edition of the Turnpike Tussle.

The Hornets took the first game 4-2, but the Ichabods powered ahead to a 3-1 win in game two courtesy of a walk-off home run.

It was Senior Day for Washburn. The ‘Bods end the regular season with a 36-14 record. The Hornets cap things off at 33-21.

Now, both teams will look ahead to the MIAA Championship Tournament, which will start on May 3rd. It will be hosted at Lake Shawnee in Topeka.

