Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial against the Kansas Highway Patrol and its use of the Kansas Two-Step practice is set to begin after claims that the process has caused the unlawful detainment of drivers from states with legalized marijuana laws.

The ACLU of Kansas says that on Monday, May 1, the final phase of a challenge to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s “Two-Step” and practice of unlawful detainment of drivers without reasonable suspicion will begin in court.

“This is a crucial case – for our clients, but also for anyone else who travels on Kansas highways,” said Sharon Brett, Legal Director of the ACLU of Kansas. “This case addresses the Highway Patrol’s unconstitutional practices and widespread misconduct in violation of our most basic Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure. For too long, the Highway Patrol has run roughshod over the rights of motorists traveling on Kansas highways. People should be free to travel through our state without the fear that they will be unlawfully shaken down based simply on the small fact that they are coming from or are going to states that have legalized drug use in some capacity.”

In the upcoming bench trial of Superintendent Col. Herman Jones, who previously set his retirement for July 1, the ACLU said plaintiffs from consolidated cases will ask the Court to enjoin the KHP’s unconstitutional conduct and prevent drivers in the future from being subjected to the Two-Step process and illegal roadside detentions.

The trial will begin on Monday, May 1, at the Robert Dole Courthouse in Kansas City before Judge Kathryn Vratil of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. The two plaintiffs - Blaine Shaw and Joshua Bosire - had individual claims heard in separate trials earlier in the spring.

In February, the ACLU noted that a jury awarded damages to Shaw in his claims against Trooper Douglas Shulte after it found the trooper lacked reasonable suspicion during a 2017 stop and violated his rights. Another jury found that Trooper Brandon McMillan violated Bosire’s rights in a separate 2019 traffic stop and awarded him both compensatory and punitive damages.

The ACLU indicated that plaintiffs will argue that the unconstitutional practices have been allowed under Superintendent Jones, that the harm of these practices is ongoing and that the agency relies on drivers’ travel plans in deciding to detain a person for a K-9 sniff.

The organization noted that the plaintiffs point to KHP’s practices of the “Kansas Two-Step,” a procedure where the trooper questions the driver about travel plans without consent or reasonable suspicion of criminal activity after the initial purpose of the stop has been resolved. It said this practice leaves drivers feeling they cannot leave and they usually end up detained without sufficient cause.

Specifically, the plaintiffs have argued that KHP continues to rely on a driver’s out-of-state license plate or travel plans to justify their detainment for a K-9 sniff despite the Tenth Circuit’s 2016 ruling in Vasquez v. Lewis which found such criteria were not properly considered as part of reasonable suspicion.

ACLU noted that the lawsuit was first brought against KHP in 2020 as training materials did not appear to integrate any considerations in the Vasquez trial for four years after the decision. Instead, it said it appeared to add in Vasquez in 2020 - only after the ALCu brought the Shaw lawsuit. KHP also continues to train troopers to use the Kansas Two-Step.

“This case gets to a critical conversation we’re having collectively in this country about policing. At its core, this case is about what it means for police to target certain people for intrusive questioning and suspicionless detention: to turn something minor, like a traffic violation, into a degrading and lengthy roadside detention, or something even worse,” said Brett. “When we give police the power to conduct pretextual stops, to assume people to be drug traffickers, and to use flimsy justifications to get inside their vehicles to prolong traffic stops, we turn a simple ticket-release scenario into something longer, fraught, and complicated – and in this shift, we are also creating the very conditions for police violence against community members, especially our minority neighbors. This case is an important component on the public’s continued desire to push back on this abuse of power, and we are hopeful for an impactful result.”

