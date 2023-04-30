Topeka Zoo hosts 6th annual ‘Roar and Pour’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Roar and Pour Wine Fest is an annual fundraising event that includes food, wine, and entertainment. All of which goes toward supporting the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center.

“This type of event really helps provide support so that we can do all of our mission work with working with wildlife from exotic places, but also those education programs that we extend. It’s fundraisers like this that help us connect the dots to make those types of activities possible,” said Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley.

Wiley said events like Roar and Pour are a big contributor to the zoo’s recent growth.

“If we look at the last 10 or 12 years, so many things here have almost just doubled. The number of people that come here annually to even the ability to engage with people through events like this that help us fundraise to fund programs here.”

Wiley says the zoo was able to reach its fundraising goal before Saturday’s event ended.

“We did have an original goal of $46,000, but already we have surpassed that.”

Paul Draper is a professional mentalist who currently works at Disneyland. He said when he found out about the Topeka Zoo’s fundraising mission, he offered to perform at Roar and Pour for free.

“I always look around for some organization that I care about, that I can donate a show for. So the Roar and Pour event here at Topeka Zoo is a great Zoo, an internationally acclaimed zoo that needs to raise money in order to take care of these animals in the way that they deserved to be loved and taken care of,” said Draper.

Wiley said the community’s continued support is what enables the zoo to host fun and creative events like Brew at the Zoo, Roar and Pour, and Zoo Lights.

“I tell people all the time that this is about the best definition of a community zoo I’m aware of. It is amazing how well this community supports this zoo to make things like this event possible and new exhibits like our brand new giraffe project.”

Wiley said he estimates about 1,600 people attended this year’s Roar and Pour event.

