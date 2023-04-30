Topeka man accused of identity theft arrested weeks after transgression noticed
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested and has been accused of identity theft weeks after a resident noticed suspicious activity.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:45 p.m. on April 6, officials received a walk-in report at the Law Enforcement Center about an identity theft that had happened.
Investigators said they had found the suspect in the case was identified as Jeffrey T. Parsons, 54, of Topeka.
On Wednesday, April 26, officials said Parsons was found in the 1300 block of SW 37th St. where he was then arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Identity theft
- Forgery
- Unlawful acts with a computer
- Making false information
- Theft less than $1,500
Parsons no longer remains behind bars.
