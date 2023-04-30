Sunday forecast: Much cooler than Saturday, windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last night’s cold front, highs will go from near 80° yesterday to low-mid 60s today with wind gusts around 35 mph. The fire danger threat is highest in north central KS as well as the highest probability of it getting down near the freezing mark tonight so a freeze warning is in effect.

Taking Action:

North-central KS: NO outdoor burning today and make sure you protect any tender vegetation tonight with temperatures getting around the freezing mark. May have similar temperatures Monday night as well before temperatures warm up after that.

Storm chances increase toward the end of the week. Still uncertainty on specific timing and if there’s going to be severe weather or not so keep checking back for updates especially if you have outdoor plans Thursday and Friday.



Today will be the coolest day of the next 8 with a gradual warming trend each day. Winds will be a factor everyday with the exception of Wednesday. This will be the nicest day of the week!!

Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds N/NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the 30s (low 30s possible in north-central KS with most spots in the mid-upper 30s). Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph (weakening through the night). At this time frost is not a concern due to winds remaining strong enough to keep it from being widespread but something we’ll revaluate this afternoon for an update on this evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

After another cool start on Tuesday, highs will be more in the upper 60s-low 70s with mid 70s on Wednesday with plenty of sun.

The temperatures will be much warmer with more humidity to end the week which will set up an unsettled weather pattern Wednesday night through Friday possibly Friday night. There’s some uncertainty on whether or not there will be storms next Sunday or not. Will keep it dry for now and adjust if needed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.