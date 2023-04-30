Police chase ends in southern Kansas after collision with power pole

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in a Wichita hospital after a chase with law enforcement officials ended in a crash with a power pole over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, emergency crews were called to the area of Oliver and 103rd St. South after a chase with law enforcement ended in a crash.

Officials said a 2006 KIA Spectra driven by Jose Angel Rivera Cruz, 33, of Haysville, had been speeding east on 103rd St. away from law enforcement officials. Rivera Cruz failed to make the turn of the street and the car flew off the road.

KHP said the vehicle hit a power pole and crashed into a field east of the intersection.

Officials noted that Rivera Cruz was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP has not released details about how the chase started or what agencies had been in pursuit of him.

