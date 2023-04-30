Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle in a chase with the Kansas Highway Patrol was pronounced dead following a collision with a semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, emergency crews were called to the area of Road 145 and I-35 about 3 miles south of Emporia following a crash that ended a police chase.

Officials said they had been chasing a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Adonis Keshawn Isaiah Dailey, 22, of Wichita. The chase was headed north on the interstate when Dailey’s car rear-ended the trailer of a 1999 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Gabino Garcia, 61, of Magnolia, N.C.

KHP said after Dailey hit the trailer, his vehicle ricocheted into the median barrier wall and hit it multiple times.

Officials said a passenger in Dailey’s vehicle, Kejuan Cortez Shugart, 27, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Dailey was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that Garcia was not injured in the incident.

