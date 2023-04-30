Officials attempt to identify man connected to weekend gas station robbery

Topeka officials attempt to identify a man connected to an April 21, 2023, gas station robbery.
Topeka officials attempt to identify a man connected to an April 21, 2023, gas station robbery.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City continue to attempt to identify a man connected to a weekend gas station robbery.

The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help in an attempt to identify a man connected to an ongoing robbery investigation.

On Friday, April 21, TPD said officials were called to the Gas N Shop at 1611 SE 29th St. with reports of the robbery. However, no other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or where he may be should be reported to the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

