Nebraska driver hospitalized after car hits bridge guardrail in western Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELLIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was hospitalized after his car hit the guardrail of a bridge along a western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 183 and Saline River Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1992 Chevrolet Caprice driven by Mason O’Neal, 22, of Herron, Neb., had been headed north on the highway. However, for an unknown reason, the car veered to the left and hit a steel guardrail that led up to the Saline River bridge.

KHP said O’Neal was taken to Hays Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

