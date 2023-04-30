Malik Knowles signs with Minnesota

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

He was named a second-team All-American as an all-purpose player in 2022.

Knowles hauled in 48 receptions for 725 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the Wildcats. He also returned 23 kickoffs for 592 yards, averaging 25.7 yds per return.

