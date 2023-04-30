Malik Knowles signs with Minnesota

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) runs the ball against Texas during the first half...
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) runs the ball against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

He was named a second-team All-American as an all-purpose player in 2022.

Knowles hauled in 48 receptions for 725 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the Wildcats. He also returned 23 kickoffs for 592 yards, averaging 25.7 yds per return.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka
Tanner James Thompson, 27, of Topeka, was booked into jail Thursday following a domestic...
Man wanted in domestic incident booked into Shawnee County Jail
Officers with the Topeka Police Dept. were in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane on an active...
Heavy police presence in central Topeka, portion blocked while police are on the scene
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) outruns Baylor safety Al Walcott in the first half...
Adrian Martinez signs with Detroit
Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Kansas safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3)...
K-State’s Kade Warner signs with Buccaneers
KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr.
KU’s Lonnie Phelps signs with Browns
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU’s Earl Bostick Jr. signs with Cowboys