Lyon Co. poached deer cases run cold as new leads scarce

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cases involving poached deer in Lyon Co. have turned cold as new leads run scarce.

KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Wardens started an investigation nearly six months ago into the first of two cases of poached deer.

Unfortunately, on Sunday, April 30, Game Warden Aaron Scheve said the trail has run cold in both cases.

The first incident involved a deer that had been shot near Road 70 and X outside Hartford on Nov. 6. The second near Roads 170 and T less than two weeks later.

Scheve said the latter case involved a hunter who used a high-powered rifle which was shot in the direction of Interstate 35 as vehicles passed by.

Officials have not released any suspect information in either case. Penalties for poaching range from fines and restitution to gun forfeiture and the loss of hunting privileges.

If anyone has information about either incident, they should report it to Game Warden Scheve at 620-431-9873.

