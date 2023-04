LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas defensive lineman Caleb Sampson signed with the Indianapolis Colts after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Sampson recorded 26 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The 6′3″ 305 lb lineman had a starting role with the Jayhawks since 2019.

