The Kansas Science Festival offers fun activities for all ages

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Science Festival was held in downtown Manhattan today. Poyntz Avenue was closed between 3rd and 5th Streets to assure the safety of all participants and provide ample space for playing and exploring.

The Festival’s mission is to co-create STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) experiences that spark excitement and curiosity in learners of all ages. In comparison to last year’s inaugural event, which attracted over 800 visitors, this year’s festival vastly expanded, showcasing a broader array of activities.

“It’s an opportunity for our communities to come together and learn something about science and technology we have opportunities for lots of scientists that work at K-State, with different state and federal agencies to talk about what they’re excited about and hopefully make some connections with the community,” said Michi Tobler, President of the Kansas Science Festival.

There were over 140 presenters in 50 booths spread across Poyntz Ave, the County Plaza, and the Manhattan Public Library. Visitors were able to explore a model of a Mars rover, examine hydrogels and bakery science, learn about animal tracks and cancer research, and build and take home their own microscope.

“Lots of representation from the different life sciences so there are ecologists here that study the prairie we have scientists associated with the new NBAF facilities that study pests species we have the cancer center from K-State here and also people study microbes but beyond the life sciences there are people that study engineering, we have nuclear engineers here,” said Tobler.

This year, the Kansas Science Festival also included the Dopamine Dash, an “Amazing Race” style event that tested physical and mental endurance. In this family-friendly race, individual participants and teams ran and walked a 2.5-mile course from downtown Manhattan around City Park and back. While this was a timed event, it wasn’t just about covering the distance the fastest but participants had to complete science puzzles along the way. STEAM practitioners from across the state shared what they think about and do on a daily basis but hoped the community had fun while learning.

“I mean science impacts all day every day and so were just really trying to get the community the region to really experience science in a fun way to show that it’s not the scary lab or things like that and so it just happens all around us and that’s what we’re really trying to do is just get people excited around science and if they learn a little bit awesome if they have fun and realize science isn’t scary that’s great,” said Jared Bixby, secretary of the Kansas Science Festival.

Bixby said having this event in Manhattan was great but it wouldn’t have been possible without the sponsors and community partners.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to have it here in Manhattan with the research and the strong research community but also with the supporter of our sponsors and so our presenting sponsors for this year’s event are BioKansas Innovation Fest as well as Evergy and so were really thankful to all of our sponsors for making this event possible.”

The event rounded out with music inspired by the prairies from Kaw Creek and poetry written on the spot using STEAM-related prompts from the audience.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.