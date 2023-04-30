K-State’s Kade Warner signs with Buccaneers

Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Kansas safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3)...
Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Kansas safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA football basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

He’ll be joining fellow Wildcat Josh Hayes down in Tampa Bay.

This past season, Warner hauled in 46 receptions for 456 yards with a team-leading five touchdown receptions. He set career highs in all three categories.

The Arizona native finished second on the team in catches, and third in yards.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka
Tanner James Thompson, 27, of Topeka, was booked into jail Thursday following a domestic...
Man wanted in domestic incident booked into Shawnee County Jail
Officers with the Topeka Police Dept. were in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane on an active...
Heavy police presence in central Topeka, portion blocked while police are on the scene
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack

Latest News

KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr.
KU’s Lonnie Phelps signs with Browns
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU’s Earl Bostick Jr. signs with Cowboys
Ty Zentner kicks the winning field goal for Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game
Ty Zentner signs with Eagles
Kansas Special Olympics Athlete Josh Alters holding NFL Draft card
Kansas Special Olympics Athlete Josh Alters reflects on his NFL Draft experience