K-State’s Kade Warner signs with Buccaneers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

He’ll be joining fellow Wildcat Josh Hayes down in Tampa Bay.

This past season, Warner hauled in 46 receptions for 456 yards with a team-leading five touchdown receptions. He set career highs in all three categories.

The Arizona native finished second on the team in catches, and third in yards.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.