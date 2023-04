KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe has received an invite to the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp.

Boye-Doe’s performance in 2022 earned him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades.

He totaled 26 tackles and five pass breakups with the Wildcats this season, while also contributing on special teams.

