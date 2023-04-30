K-State ranked as one of the best value colleges in the nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a new national review, Kansas State University has been ranked as one of the best colleges for its value.

Kansas State University has announced it is one of 209 of The Princeton Review’s top colleges and universities in the nation for academics, career readiness and affordability.

K-State noted it was included in the “Best Value Colleges for 2023″ report - an annual project. Among seven categories of ranking lists for public institutions, K-State ranked second for best alumni networks, second for internships and tenth for making an impact.

“K-State’s rankings show that our approach to preparing students for professional careers is valuable and valued,” said Charles Taber, university provost and executive vice president. “We value providing students with the resources, opportunities and access to internationally recognized educators, researchers and alumni. In addition, our affordable, unique educational experience is true to our mission of a land-grant university.”

The University indicated that the report is based on data from a survey of administrators at more than 650 colleges in the 2022-23 school year. Topics include academics, cost, financial aid, graduation rates and student debt. Data from surveys of students who attend the schools as well as PayScale.com’s surveys of alumni nd their standing and mid-career salaries as well as job satisfaction.

“K-Staters are the most loyal and passionate in the nation, and it is wonderful to have received this recognition from The Princeton Review,” said Amy Button Renz, K-State Alumni Association president and CEO. “The K-State Alumni Association board of directors and staff pride ourselves on fulfilling our mission to lead and inspire lifelong involvement that will benefit Kansas State University and all members of our Wildcat community. We are honored that K-State students recognize the value of alumni engagement and networking.”

Officials said K-State earned a return-on-investment rating score of 86. More than 40 data points determine this score, which was the basis for the Best Value Colleges section.

“The schools we chose as our Best Value Colleges for 2023 are a select group: they comprise only about 8% of the nation’s four-year undergraduate institutions,” said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review. “We commend their administrators, faculties, staff and alumni for all they are doing to educate their students and guide them to success in their careers. These colleges are also exceptional for the generous amount of financial aid they award to students with need and/or for their comparatively low cost of attendance.”

K-State said it was also ranked in 11 areas by the Review in the “Best 338 Colleges for 2023″ which was released in August. This included a No. 1 ranking in for best quality of life, No. 2 for students who love their college, No. 3 for town-grown relations and No. 4 for happiest students and best health services.

