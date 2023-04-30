Drivers warned to plan for delays as K-63 project set to begin

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Pottawatomie Co. have been told to plan for delays of up to 15 minutes as work along K-63 is set to begin.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will start a resurfacing project along Kansas Highway 63 in Pottawatomie Co. on Tuesday, May 2, weather allowing. The project will cover about 8 miles between the K-16 junction and the Nemaha Co. line.

Officials said traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be directed by a pilot car and flaggers as crews work in the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT said work will happen Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed during the daylight hours. The project is expected to be finished by the end of May.

Officials noted that Vance Brothers Inc. of Kansas City, Mo., is the prime contractor on the $1 million project.

Drivers have been urged to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones.

