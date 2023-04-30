Domestic dispute leads to arrest of man found in stolen vehicle south of Topeka

Kaleb Roberts
Kaleb Roberts(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A domestic dispute in Central Topeka led to the arrest of one man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle south of the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, officials were called to the 1900 block of SW Clay St. with reports of a domestic battery.

When officials arrived, they said they learned a suspect, later identified as Kaleb C. Roberts, 27, of Topeka, had battered an individual at the address. He had run from the scene before they arrived.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, TPD said officials then responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near SW 97th and Topeka Blvd. With the help of the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, it was found the vehicle had been stolen and Roberts was inside.

Officials said Roberts was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated endangering a child.

Roberts remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on May 4.

