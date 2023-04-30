Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023
NORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Charges remain pending for two turkey poachers who allegedly violated hunting laws in both Kansas and Nebraska.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say they recently came across a pair that had been hunting turkey in Norton Co.

When the hunters noticed the Game Wardens, officials said one attempted to fill out a Nebraska turkey tag for a bird that was previously killed in Kansas.

Officials noted that three turkeys were seized in connection with violations of hunting regulations in both Kansas and Nebraska. Charges remain pending.

