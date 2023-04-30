Car with no tag lands man in jail when drugs, alcohol found after attempt to flee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Driving in the Capital City with no registration tag has landed one man behind bars after drugs and an open container were found when he attempted to outrun law enforcement.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, officers saw a vehicle that did not have a registration tag near SE Indiana and SE 23rd St.

Officials said they then saw the driver, later identified as Edward C. Hunter, 56, of Topeka, commit multiple traffic violations and attempted to pull him over. However, Hunter sped away from them.

Later that evening, TPD said officers found the vehicle and Hunter, drugs, and an open container allegedly in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officials by engaging in reckless driving

Operating a vehicle without a registration or expired tag

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Turn signal must be used at least 100 ft. before the move

Reckless driving

Transporting an open container of liquor

Hunter remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on July 13.

