Adrian Martinez signs with Detroit

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) outruns Baylor safety Al Walcott in the first half...
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) outruns Baylor safety Al Walcott in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

Martinez dealt with some injury issues in his lone season with the Wildcats after transferring from Nebraska.

The dual-threat earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades in 2022, and started in nine games.

Martinez threw for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns. He had only one interception all season. He rushed 111 times for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He also set the school record for the lowest interception percentage in a season (0.54%).

