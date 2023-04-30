Adrian Martinez signs with Detroit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

Martinez dealt with some injury issues in his lone season with the Wildcats after transferring from Nebraska.

The dual-threat earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades in 2022, and started in nine games.

Martinez threw for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns. He had only one interception all season. He rushed 111 times for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He also set the school record for the lowest interception percentage in a season (0.54%).

