Ty Zentner signs with Eagles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State kicker/punter and Topeka native Ty Zentner has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Shawnee Heights alum earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors as a punter in 2022, averaging 44.5 yards on 59 punts. 27 of those punts landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and 22 traveled at least 50 yards.

Zentner made all 11 of his field goal attempts after taking over kicking duties halfway through the 2022 season, and connected on all 31 extra point attempts.

He’s most notably known for his game-winning field goal in overtime of the Big 12 Championship.

