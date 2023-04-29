Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft

Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men in town for the NFL Draft were charged with stealing jerseys from the event.

Kansas City police officers stated three jerseys were stolen from the Nike Room: one from the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

The jerseys were to be used for a team’s first-round pick, having the No.1 on the back of them.

Eric Lambkins of Marietta, Georgia, and Jude Ocanas of Los Angeles, California, were charged with second-degree burglary, stealing and first-degree trespassing.

The jerseys were valued at $350 each. The NFL stated the two men had credentials for the NFL Draft but not for those areas and not at that time of the morning.

Lambkins, 40, and Ocanas, 19, were arrested Friday, trying to leave for their home states. Two of the jerseys were found in their luggage, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office stated.

Ocanas has been booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

Jude Ocanas of Los Angeles, California, was charged with second-degree burglary, stealing and...
Jude Ocanas of Los Angeles, California, was charged with second-degree burglary, stealing and first-degree trespassing.(Jackson County Detention Center)
Eric Lambkins, 40, of Marietta, Ga, charged with second-degree burglary stealing and...
Eric Lambkins, 40, of Marietta, Ga, charged with second-degree burglary stealing and first-degree trespassing. (kctv)

For more NFL Draft coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka
Ty Zentner kicks the winning field goal for Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game
Ty Zentner signs with Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
Chiefs draft Rashee Rice in second round
A Manhattan man died after being taken into police custody early Friday morning.
Manhattan man dies in police custody hours after arrested

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and...
Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get $7.5 million payment
FILE
K-State ranked as one of the best value colleges in the nation
FILE
Kansas’ Senators introduce bill to provide stable energy rates, reliable power
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers