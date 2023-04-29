Two-car crash in Saline County leaves Texas woman hospitalized

A two-car crash leaves a Texas woman hospitalized in Saline County.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash leaves a Texas woman hospitalized in Saline County.

Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs indicated that a two-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the intersection of US-56 and Business US-56 or 2 miles south of the US-77 and US-56 junction.

Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs stated that a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound and a 2018 Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on US-56 near mile marker 326. Southbound traffic had the right of way and the driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro failed to yield to the 2018 Nissan Maxima, causing both vehicles to collide in the intersection.

The driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, Jeannie W. Huddleston, 69, of Cross Plains, Texas, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the 2018 Nissan Maxima, Kambry E. Kirk, 19, of Sedgwick, Kan., had no apparent injuries at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

