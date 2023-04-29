Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.(Michigan State Police)
By Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Troopers in Michigan say they came across an unusual item when recently cleaning a roadway.

Michigan State Police shared a photo online of what appeared to be a severed hand, but luckily it was made of rubber.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the highway and made an interesting find,” the MSP Seventh District shared on Friday.

Troopers said they spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan.

According to the team, they found the realistic-looking rubber hand near exit 191.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka
Tanner James Thompson, 27, of Topeka, was booked into jail Thursday following a domestic...
Man wanted in domestic incident booked into Shawnee County Jail
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
Former Shawnee Co. employee, Heather Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, accused of felony theft has...
Former Shawnee Co. employee accused of stealing from state agency faces theft charges
Officers with the Topeka Police Dept. were in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane on an active...
Heavy police presence in central Topeka, portion blocked while police are on the scene

Latest News

A two-car crash leaves a Texas woman hospitalized in Saline County.
Two-car crash in Saline County leaves Texas woman hospitalized
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
5 people, including 8-year-old, killed in Texas shooting
State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home