Senator Roger Marshall hosts the Farm Bill listening tour at The Kansas Wheat Innovation Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Roger Marshall welcomed U.S. Senator John Boozman, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, to the tour.

The pair toured the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center before holding a roundtable discussion on the 2023 Farm Bill. The roundtable featured 17 organizations giving different perspectives on how to rework the Farm Bill.

“We do that every 5 years that’s a contract with our farmers it’s so important now is they have the ability to go to their bankers and have the safety nets in place we talk about drought and the importance of having the different programs to be helping that kind of areas and just all about what’s going on in farm country,” said Boozman.

The agriculture component of the Farm Bill is just a fraction of the Bill as $1.2 trillion is used for nutrition out of the $1.5 trillion dollars.

“It’s not unreasonable to make sure as we go into this next farm bill that right at the top of the list we do make it such that our farmers feel confident that they have the safety nets in place to be able to go to the bank, borrow the money that they need and then know that if a drought comes or whatever comes prices collapse or whatever that there is a safety net that will be there to help them get through it,” said Boozman.

Participants in the roundtable voiced concerns about the drought. Senator Marshall mentioned that the funding of the bill was going to be one of the biggest problems.

“The biggest underlying problem for funding a farm bill is the price of food, like everyone’s food at home is up 20 or 25 percent thee government programs are out there trying to fund food as well so what can we do to curve inflation what can we do to slow down interest rates, interest rates are just killing farmers right now,” said Marshall.

Boozman emphasized that this bill is not just for the farmers but the importance of farming in rural America.

“You have the farmer component, which is really all that’s left, we’ve lost our manufacturing so this is a big backstop to rural America taking care of our farmers the farm community. The other thing to remember is that food security is national security, so that’s another reason the farm bill is so important as we go forward,” said Boozman.

This discussion was one step closer to getting the bill to pass by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.