RCPD investigates identity theft with over $16,000 in Verizon, credit card charges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating an identity theft case in which $16,000 was charged to a Manhattan man’s Verizon account and credit card.

Riley County Police Department indicated officers responded to an identity theft case around 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 in the 1400 block of Highland Dr. in Manhattan, Kan. A 38-year-old man was the victim when he reported an unknown suspect opened a Verizon account and credit card in his name and charged over $16,000 to the two accounts.

Riley County Police Department noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows citizens to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.