Police officer takes ‘huge step forward’ in recovery after being shot in head

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting on April 10.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A police officer in Louisville is continuing his recovery after he was critically injured while responding to a mass shooting earlier this month.

WAVE reports Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards gunfire heard in the downtown area on April 10.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight others were injured that day after 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon started shooting at the Old National Bank.

On Friday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared that Wilt’s condition has been improving each day, and the medical team is making progress in getting him off machines and equipment.

“He’s even able to open his eyes and look at you, which is a huge step forward. We are proud of his progress and ask for continued prayers to keep his fire going,” the police foundation shared.

Authorities say Wilt remains in critical condition, but he is fighting hard.

According to the police foundation, the next 24 to 36 hours will be critical in determining when Wilt will be off the ventilator and other devices.

“We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the police foundation shared.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka

Latest News

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Wanya Morris from Oklahoma in the third round of the 2023 NFL...
Chiefs draft OT Wanya Morris in third round
The roundtable featured 17 organizations giving different perspectives on how to rework the...
Senator Roger Marshall hosts the Farm Bill listening tour at The Kansas Wheat Innovation Center
An endangered Pallid Sturgeon was found in the Kansas River.
Endangered sturgeon species found in Kansas River
FILE - This booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag...
California man guilty of killing 3 teenagers after doorbell prank