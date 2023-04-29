LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found deceased in her bed at Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department said officers and personnel with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical responded at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 to the sorority located at 1500 Sigma Nu Place. Officials located a female, a University of Kansas student, already beyond life-saving measures. Based on the investigation, there does not appear to be any indication of foul play.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department indicated they will not release the identity of the deceased to allow for appropriate next-of-kin notifications to be made.

