LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps has signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

He was named to the All-Big 12 Second team in 2022 with the Jayhawks, which was his only season in Lawrence.

He ended the 2022 season with 57 total tackles and seven sacks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.